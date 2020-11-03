Good news for ICT experts in Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story:

The Nigerian Information and communication technology (ICT) experts who applied to contribute their quota to the projects of Archbishop Dr Sam Zuga for the technological advancement in Nigeria that will engage thousands of Nigerian Youths have been invited for interview in one of the best hotels in Nigeria.

It was also confirmed that their Transport fee, accommodation and feeding will be taken care of by the philanthropic Archbishop.

To know the date, venue, time and for seat reservation, the ICT experts that applied are advised to click on this link for more detail, https://samzuga.aidaform.com/reservation

It would be recalled that few days ago, Archbishop Sam Zuga had called on all Nigerians ICT experts to join him in using technology to lift the country from abject poverty.

READ ALSO:

The Archbishop widely known for his philanthropy and poverty alleviation programs across the country penned an open letter to all practising Information and communication technology experts in Nigeria.

According to him, he tacitly returned to his country home from Dubai, built many internet based projects that would transform Nigeria easily and needs the support of experts in the field to move his visions to accomplishments.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: