Golf: IGCC captain’s inaugural golf tourney tees-off

Kindly Share This Story:

The course of Ibori Golf and Country Club (IGCC), in Asaba, Delta State capital, will come alive this morning as the Captain’s inaugural tournament tees off.

The tournament earlier scheduled for the second quarter of this year was postponed due to Coronavirus pandemic and its consequent effect on activities worldwide.

This year’s tournament, being organised by the IGCC Captain, Mr. Alfred Ebreneyin, will see golfers from across the country competing for laurels in both ladies and men, veteran and super veteran categories respectively.

The captain, Mr. Ebreneyin expressed confidence that the tournament would be hitch-free and well organised with Covid-19 protocols in place to ensure the safety of players and guests.

“By my estimation, we are anticipating nothing less than one hundred and fifty golfers across the country at the tournament.

“They are coming from clubs such as Benin Club Golf Section (BCGS); UBTH Golf Club, Benin City; Ogunnu Golf Resort, Warri; Port-Harcourt Golf Club; IBB Golf and Country Club, Abuja; Ikoyi Golf Club, Lagos; Ibadan, Jos, Enugu, Calabar and amongst.

“IGCC Asaba welcomes all golfers to come and sample our beautiful, challenging and unique golf course, then go back home and beat their chest to have walked the approximately 11000sq metres, the par 72 straight 18 holes golf course offers.

“Come and enjoy the golfing experience of Asaba. Come and partake of the deceptive, but lovely topography of the course. Lots of fantastic trophies and prizes have been slated, while entertainment is assured for golfers and guests during the course of the tournament.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: