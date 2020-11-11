GMG boss speaks on BezVisFestial, others

Kindly Share This Story:

For those who are yet to meet Olajide Orodo who’s popular with his stage name, GMG Boss, he is one of the most bankable musician and record label owner of Glory Music Group.

The Ukrainian based Nigerian Afro fusion artiste has never disappointed his fans both home and away, hence his nomination to headline the prestigious BazVisFestival in Ukraine. He was like the only black, selected out of many to thrill fans and spread the Afro music to the world. And he did that with a surgical precision.

Though held in September, the Bez Viz Festival was streamed live to thousands of people across the globe.

He thrilled funseekers with some of his hit songs among which is the trending “Matter”.

GMG Boss who has been on a radio tour in Nigeria had visited Rhythm FM OAP, Quincy Jones, Naija FM OAP, Amaka and City FM Terra.

He’s also scheduled to be on other major radio stations to talk about his music, label and other sundry issues.

Earlier, he had to postpone his 7 tracks E.P (Extended Play) release till next year. He also promise his fans that he would be hosting a mini concert this festive season and would be abiding by the federal government social distancing rules and regulations.

