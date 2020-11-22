Give Ogun special status owing to its peculiarities, Gov. Abiodun urges FG

Kindly Share This Story:

Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun has called on the Federal Government to accord special status to the state owing to its peculiarities.

Abiodun made the call on Saturday while speaking at a town hall meeting with leaders and other stakeholders at Ogere/Ode Remo toll gate on the Lagos-Epe expressway, with the Minister of Works, Babatunde Fashola, in attendance.

According to him, according special status to the state, particularly in terms of road construction, will not only benefit residents but will also benefit others carrying out economic activities on the Lagos-Ibadan expressway and the Sagamu-Benin expressway.

“Every economic activity to and from Lagos must pass through Ogun. We have one of the busiest land borders to the expansive West African market and that is where we derived our appellation ‘the Gateway State’.

“Therefore, it is just right to say that Ogun deserves a special status in terms of consideration for road constructions.

“I believe this is doable. It is not just for Ogun, it is also for the common good of all Nigerians and the continued development of our great nation,” he said.

The governor said that his administration decided to undertake the reconstruction of Ijebu-Ode-Epe road because of the pressure on the Lagos-Ibadan expressway and to ease movement of people, goods and services to and fro Lagos.

The governor explained that the road, when completed, would not only ameliorate the suffering of the people, but would also ensure the continued socio-economic development of the country.

Abiodun noted that it was delightful that the Lagos-Ibadan expressway was finally receiving Federal Governments attention, saying that the timely completion of the road would ameliorate the pains of commuters and other road users.

In his remarks, Fashola ordered the immediate removal of the trucks and trailers parked at the old toll gate at Ogere on the Lagos-Ibadan expressway in order to give way for the ongoing reconstruction work on the road.

The minister identified indiscriminate parking of heavy duty trucks on the expressway as one of the challenges confronting the reconstruction work.

He solicited for the cooperation and sacrifice from Nigerians for the job to be completed within the stipulated time.

“Parking on the highway is a violation of Traffic Act. Pouring diesel and petrol on a highway that is being reconstructed is also abuse of the road.

“We must all join hands together to ensure that the highway is not destroyed due to our carefree attitude,” he added.

Fashola assured that the contractors working on the Sagamu-Ikorodu and Lagos-Ota road would be mobilised to sites, as soon as funds were available.

Vanguard News NIgeria

