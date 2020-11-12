Gionee unveils new generation M12, set to disrupt mobile device market in Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story:

Gionee Mobile, has once again affirmed its leading role in Nigeria’s highly competitive mobile telephone industry, with the unveiling of its latest mobile device, Gionee M12.

Speaking at the official launch of Gionee M12 in Lagos recently,

Mr. Benneth Ekechukwu, Managing Director of the company in Nigeria

stated that the company has always been known globally for its

innovations and unflinching commitment in the design and manufacture of high quality smartphones and related devices.

According to him, “ Once again, we bring to you a world class device with cutting edge features, designed to wow you.”

He explained that the radiant slim design is comfortable to hold, even as he assured her consumers that the innovative mobile device would be the cynosure of all eyes as it hits the nation’s market like a thunder bolt.

In his explanations, he said, “ Gionee M12 is built with 48MP AI Quad camera supported by 108MP super pixel. This combines multiple images into a single photo, allowing you to create a whole new high quality photo without camera noise when you zoom out images.

Simply put, the device has Real power, highly efficient, full speed and extreme performance”.

While eulogizing the device for its perfection and unique functions, he stated that the new experience in Gionee M12 comes in two variants optimized with lots of amazing features.

He noted that the two variants have the same features, except for the processors, “ Helio P22, Octa-core, 2.0GHz and Helio A25, Octa-core 1.8GHz while the Memory is 6GB + 128GB/4GB + 64GB, and both can be expanded to 256GB using an external memory card, and with an improved CPU to boost its performance”.

He disclosed that Gionee M12’s screen size has 6.55” HD+ Punch-Hole

display, and powered with 5100mAH large battery.

According to him, “ its unique selling points are Battery 5100mAh

battery, 48MP+2MP+5MP+2MP Quad Ai Camera, 6GB + 128GB/4GB + 64GB Memory, 6.55″

HD+ Punch-Hole Display, Android Q, Children Space, Virus Scan, Zoom

(108MP), Screen Recorder, Split screen (three finger slide up), Three finger skid start split screen, Fingerprint to Answer call, among other unique futures “.

Throwing more light on the unveiling strategies of the mobile device, the boss of Gionee Mobile Nigeria, said that Pre-Orders for Gionee M12 (6+128GB), which comes in dazzling black and magic green colours, would commence from 9th to 13th November 2020, while the product would be officially released into the nation’s market on the 16th of November 2020.

He added that the recommended retail price for Gionee M12 (6+128GB)

would be #79,800, while that of Gionee M12 (4+64GB) would be #69,400.

Mr. Ekechukwu further announced the introduction of Gionee P12, another quality mobile device product from the staple of Gionee Nigeria, saying “we have also introduced an entry level device, which goes by the name Gionee P12.

By so doing, we want to cut across all socio economic classes, this device is already released in the market on the 9th of November 2020”.

Speaking further, he stated that Gionee P12 has a good and sleek design, with pioneer features, a plastic back cover that makes handling comfortable.

In his words,“ Gionee P12 has a 13MP AI Max Triple Camera on the rear, a camera flash lens and a face unlock functions. It comes in a 6.1’’ HD Waterdrop screen, with convenient finger unlock. it’s a 2+16GB expandable to 128 external memory, and runs on Android 10”.

