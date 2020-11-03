Vanguard Logo

Vanguard News

A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc

Giggs arrested on suspicion of assault

On 7:54 amIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:

Giggs

Wales manager Ryan Giggs has been arrested on suspicion of assault, according to British media reports on Monday.

A report said the police were called to the 46-year-old former Manchester United winger’s home on Sunday night after receiving reports of a disturbance.

Also read: Man United legend Giggs speaks out on Pogba: ‘I feel sorry for Ole’

“Police were called at 10:05 p.m. on Sunday to reports of a disturbance. A woman in her 30s sustained minor injuries but did not require any treatment,” the report quoted a statement from Greater Manchester Police as saying.

“A 46-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of section 47 assault and section 39 common assault.”

He was released on bail pending enquiries, the report said.

Greater Manchester Police were not immediately available for comment.

The Welsh football association (FAW) noted the allegations against Giggs.

“The FAW is aware of an alleged incident involving the men’s national team manager Ryan Giggs,” it said in a statement.

“The FAW will be making no further comment at this current time.”

Wales were due to name their squad on Tuesday for November matches against the U.S., Ireland and Finland but have postponed it, reports said.

Vanguard News

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!