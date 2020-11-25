Breaking News
Translate

Gbagi will turn Delta to ‘semi-Dubai’ ― Melejuya

On 9:38 amIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:

Gbagi will turn Delta to semi Dubai ― Melejuya

By Emma Amaize, Asaba

The Delta State Political Youth Initiative Forum, DSPYIF, has declared that the highest private investor in Delta State, Olorogun Kenneth Gbagi, will revolutionize the state to a seeming Dubai by attracting international investors to finance development projects in the oil state.

Acting President of the group, Elvis Melejuya, in a statement, said: “Chief Kenneth Gbagi, a politician, who is a renowned industrialist, business mogul, educationist, philanthropist and job creator, come 2023, will transform Delta state into a semi Dubai by inviting foreign investors to invest in Delta state.”

ALSO READ: Death benefits: Lagos pays N215M to relatives of 60 deceased employees

“We are in a jet era and we do not need local champion politicians whose vision do not exceed the walls of Delta state and the shores of Nigeria.

“Delta State Political Youth Initiative Forum solicits the people of Delta state for our amiable philanthropist and job creator to come and lead the amiable people of the state, as the potential executive governor of Delta state come 2023,” he said.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!