Funds shortage slows pace of work on federal roads in Edo – Works Controller

Kindly Share This Story:

The Federal Controller of Works and Housing in Edo, Mr Razaq Aransiola, on Thursday attributed the slow pace of work on federal roads in the state to paucity of funds in the country.

Aransiola made this known when he appeared before the the state House of Assembly in Benin to brief the legislature on the state of federal roads in Edo.

He also told the house that palliative works were ongoing on roads across the state to ease vehicular movement.

The controller also explained that some individuals at different localities were making it impossible for the site engineers to do their work.

On his part the state director of Federal Road Maintenance Agency (FERMA), Mr Olisa Afam, said plans were on to address flooding problem that often washed away asphalt on the affected roads.

Afam, however, sued for an effective synergy between the federal ministry of works and the state government in proffering a lasting solution to the flooding problems on the roads in the state.

Majority leader of the house, Mr Henry Okhuarobo, who, however, countered the claims of the controller said there was no visible construction work ongoing in the state.

“If engineers working on the roads within the metropolis are not allowed to work, the Benin bye-pass and Sapele road where there are no inhabitants are also impassable.

“There are no visible construction works ongoing on the road which could not have been attributed to youths not allowing engineers to work.

“It has taken the efforts of the state ministry of infrastructure to ensure that these roads are motorable for all for sometime.

“The federal controller of works and state director of FERMA should have brought all of these challenges to the house because as lawmakers we are closer to our constituents.

The speaker, Marcus Onobun in his submission stressed the need for members of the house to have a better understanding of the problems on the affected roads by paying an on-the-spot assessment visits to the affected roads.

Onobun, thereafter, directed the clerk of the house to liaise with the officials of the federal ministry of works and the state ministry of infrastructure to finalise plans ahead of a planned visit to the affected roads.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: