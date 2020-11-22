Breaking: Fuel price: Labour walks out of dialogue with FG

Kindly Share This Story:

Insists on reverting to old price

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

THE organized labour walked out of the meeting organized by the government on the increment of the petroleum pump price and hike in electricity tariff.

The labour leaders accused the government of insincerity in the negotiation, alleging that it had got to a stage where things were not moving right again.

They insisted that before they proceed with the meeting, government should revert to the old price of petrol.

Efforts by the government team led by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF, Boss Mustapha and the Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige to persuade the labour leaders to listen to their presentation fell on deaf ears.

To worsen the situation, the Minister of Labour had told the labour team that he was in charge and that no one should decide for him how to handle the meeting.

This infuriated the labour and they immediately stormed out of the meeting hall, the Old Banquet Hall, Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Speaking to journalists, the General Secretary of the Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, Comrade Emma Ugbaja said, “We have had some understanding over time, but while these meetings were ongoing, we were suddenly slapped with a new increase in petroleum price and we felt that was beyond what we had as an understanding with the government.

“And we felt that should be the first item for understanding today. But surprisingly the government team felt otherwise, they felt the issue of imaginary palliatives should be discussed before what is causing the need for the palliatives should be discussed.

“And we felt that was putting the cart before the horse. We want to address the issue on petroleum pricing before we begin to think whether there is need for palliatives or not and on that strength we felt we cannot continue with a meeting whose agenda is wrongly prioritized.

“When the Government is willing to take it the way it is, we are ever ready to engage and to have things properly determined.”

Asked on what would be the next step, he said, “We have to go back to our organs to agree on the way forward, because we have leadership, we are known and clearly with that position we have to tell our members what the situation is.”

On his side, the Trade Union Congress, TUC President, Comrade Quadri Olaleye said that the government was not sincere with the labour in the discussion.

He said that the labour leaders cannot walk freely on the roads because workers accused them that they had betrayed their trust.

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Ngige who played down the situation said that the labour leaders wanted to go and discuss with their organs.

The stage for the walkout was laid when the Deputy President of NLC, Comrade Joe Ajaero had insisted that there should be a reversal of the new increment to what it was at the last meeting before any deliberations could go on, but Senator Ngige said it was part of the agenda.

