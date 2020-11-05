Breaking News
Translate

French bulldog elected mayor in Kentucky hamlet

On 9:00 pmIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:

Dog, Cat, Man

And now, for a bit of levity

Wilbur, a 6-month-old French bulldog, has a big four years ahead of him. The good boy has just been elected mayor of Rabbit Hash, Kentucky.

According to Wilbur’s spokeswoman – that is, owner Amy Noland – this tiny town of fewer than 500 residents has never had a human mayor.

READ ALSO:#EndSARS: FCT minister inaugurates C’ttee to assess damage, recommend compensation

A local man proposed the idea of electing animal mayors in the late 1990s as a fundraising device for the historical society, Noland told NBC News.

There have been five dog mayors of Rabbit Hash since the first, named Goofy.

So far, Noland says that Wilbur has been taking the new job in stride, with “a lot of belly scratches and a lot of ear rubs”.

 

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!