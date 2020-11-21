Four dead, two injured as truck rams into bus in Ogun

Kindly Share This Story:

By Bose Adelaja

A mob action was weekend, reportedly prevented in Ogun State after a DAF truck allegedly rammed into a commercial bus leaving four people dead and two others critically injured in Ogun State.

The incident which occurred at about 1.15pm was said to have occurred at Oru/Ago Iwoye Road.

The fatalities were three adult females and a male while the injured were two males the truck driver and a passenger.

The bus was said to be going to Ibadan from an unknown destination while the truck was heading towards Ijebu-Ode from Ibadan axis.

It was gathered that the truck due to overspeeding, lost control, veered off its lane and rammed into the commercial bus laden with Kolanut, in the opposite direction.

TRACE Public Relations Officer, Babatunde Akinbiyi who confirmed the incident has since commiserated with the affected families.

Vanguard gathered that the four passengers in the bus, including the driver and three women were presumed dead on the sport.

The incident was said to have turned rowdy as a mob action almost set the truck ablaze but for the timely intervention of men of Ogun State Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps TRACE, the Nigeria Police and Federal Road Safety Corps FRSC,

The four bodies were deposited at the morgue of Ijebu-Ode General Hospital while the injured were taken to the general hospital.

The incident was said to have hampered free flow of traffic in the axis until the accidented vehicles were taken to Atan Divisional Police Command.

Akinbiyi warned drivers and owners of articulated vehicles, against reckless and dangerous driving, as well as, overspeeding because of its attendant consequences.

