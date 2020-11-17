Former US president Obama to publish first volume of memoir

Kindly Share This Story:

The first volume of former US president Barack Obama’s highly anticipated memoir “A Promised Land” will be published on Tuesday, chronicling his thoughts on the decision to kill Osama bin Laden, the global financial crisis and Deepwater Horizon.

The book charts Obama’s political education and his journey to becoming the 44th president of the United States, as well as “the landmark moments of the first term of his historic presidency,” publisher Penguin Random House has announced said in a statement.

“I’ve tried to provide an honest accounting of my presidential campaign and my time in office: the key events and people who shaped it; my take on what I got right and the mistakes I made; and the political, economic, and cultural forces that my team and I had to confront then – and that as a nation we are grappling with still,” Obama said in a statement.

“I’ve also tried to give readers a sense of the personal journey that Michelle and I went through during those years,” added US President Donald Trump’s predecessor who served from 2009 to 2017.

The 768-page book is to be released simultaneously in 25 languages and will also be available as an audiobook read by the former leader.

A release date for the second and concluding volume has not been set.

Obama has previously written two books, “Dreams From My Father,” published in 1995, and “The Audacity of Hope,” published in 2006.

