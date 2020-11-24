Former South African footballer dies in car crash

Kindly Share This Story:

Tributes have been pouring in for the South African footballer, Anele Ngcongca, who died in a car accident in Kwazulu-Natal on Monday morning at the age of 33.

He died after moving from Mamelodi Sundowns club to AmaZulu.

In a joint statement, the clubs confirmed the tragic news.

“AmaZulu Football Club and Mamelodi Sundowns FC are saddened to learn of the tragic passing of former Bafana Bafana player, Anele Ngcongca.

”On Monday (23 November 2020) morning reports surfaced that a South African footballer had lost his life in a car accident in KwaZulu Natal.’’

“We are saddened to learn of the tragic passing of Anele Ngcongca. We extend our deepest condolences to Ngcongca’s family,’’ said the statement.

The clubs asked for privacy to be afforded to his family during this period.

Ngcongca was part of South Africa’s squad that played at the 2010 FIFA World Cup and earned over 50 caps for the national team.

His former Belgium club KRC Genk, where he played 279 matches paid tribute to Ngcongca too.

His former teammate at Genk Kevin, De Bruyne, also sent his condolences on social media.

Belgium and Real Madrid goal keeper Thibaut Courtois tweeted his tribute, “Sad to hear former Genkie Anele is no longer with us.

“ Being one of the most enthusiastic players I have ever met, I’ll always remember your smile and will carry your positive mindset with me.

“We’ll miss you deeply, my friend. My thoughts go out to your family.’’

Ngcongca was held in high regard in Belgium where he spent a decade paying his trade.

