Former President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf centre to recognize Africa’s unsung COVID-19 heroines

The Ellen Johnson Sirleaf Presidential Center for Women and Development (EJS Center) is set to recognise African women who have shown selfless services and commitment to humanity, especially during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The centre, in a message, also called for the nomination of African women of exemplary character and service in various sectors who were at the forefront of the fight against the pandemic, to be honoured.

According to the statement, “The Ellen Johnson Sirleaf Presidential Center for Women and Development (EJS Center) is inviting nominations for African women who have served their communities, constituencies, or countries with distinction during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Whether they work in healthcare, activism, civil service, education, or the arts, etc., African women have been at the forefront of pandemic responses in communities across the continent. Demonstrating strong leadership and a commitment to delivering positive change, women have been at the core of some of the most effective and inclusive pandemic responses at all levels of society.

These women are the inspiration of the EJS Center’s “Spotlight a COVID-19 heroine” initiative, which is open for nominations until 20 November 2020.

Former President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf said, “In every African country there are pioneers and change makers who have already made a tangible difference to the lives of people impacted by COVID-19.

These women are true servants of the people, and most of them are unsung heroines. I want to make sure at least some of them get the limelight they deserve. If you know an inspiring woman who has been helping to combat the pandemic in some way, then please nominate them today.”

EJS Center Executive Director Dr. Ophelia I. Weeks said, “I firmly believe that cometh the hour cometh the woman. Women across the continent and across every sector are stepping up to the challenge posed by this pandemic, serving their countries and communities with distinction. These are the women we want to shine a light on so they can be celebrated as the role models they truly are.”

The most inspiring nominees will be interviewed by the EJS Center. They will each be the subject of an individual “COVID-19 heroine” profile showcased on the EJS Center’s official website and social media channels.

This will give them access to a platform that will raise awareness about their work and connect them with fellow COVID-19 heroines and a wider network of inspirational African women leaders. Nominators of successful candidates will also have the opportunity to be featured alongside the heroine’s profile.

A COVID-19 heroine should:

• Be a woman who is a citizen of and resident in any African country.

• Have demonstrated exceptional leadership and dedication to her community through her COVID-19 response efforts.

The invitation to submit a nomination on ejscenter.org is open to all through 20 November 2020. Those selected will be profiled on a rolling basis through the end of the year.”

