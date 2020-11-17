Former lawmaker’s wife kidnapped by gunmen in Cross River

Kindly Share This Story:

Arogbonlo Israel

In the late hours of Sunday, about six hefty men fully armed reportedly kidnapped wife of a former House of Representatives member in Cross River, Patrick Orok Agbor.

One of the daughters of the former lawmaker who served in Akampka constituency from 1999 to 2003 told our reporter about the development, Monday.

Her words; “Good morning. Please, my mother, Eno Patrick OROK was kidnapped yesterday, at about 10 pm from our home, at Uyanga, Akamkpa LGA. About 6 gunmen, fully armed with face masks, forced themselves into our compound and abducted her.

“She is about 60 years old. Works at Federal Training Institute Calabar, besides Roadsafety office Marian.”

The abductors are yet to contact the family as at press time.

However, the Nigeria Police Force and a closet Army checkpoint at Odukpani area of the state have been informed about the incident.

Efforts to reach the security operatives to get further details by our reporter met rebuff as at the time of filing this report.

Vanguard News Nigeria

