For N5,000, housewife inflicts injuries on 12-yr-old boy in Ogun [Graphic]

By James Ogunnaike

Operatives of the Ogun State Command of the Nigeria Police have arrested a 40-year old housewife, Iswat Taofeek for allegedly dehumanizing a 12 years old boy (name withheld) living with her.

Iswat Taofeek, a resident of No 36 Isoka Kugba Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital

The Ogun State Police command Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi disclosed this to newsmen in a statement issued in Abeokuta.

Oyeyemi said, “the suspect was today arrested at about 8:30am, following a complaint by one of her neighbors who came to Adatan police station with the little boy whose body was full of injuries inflicted on him with a hot knife and cutlass”.

“While the report was being lodged, the little boy fainted at the station and was quickly rushed to a hospital for medical attention”.

“On the strength of the report, the DPO Adatan division, CSP Samuel Aladegoroye detailed his detectives to the woman’s house where she was promptly arrested”.

“On interrogation, the suspect explained that the little boy is a son to her brother-in-law and he has been living with her for some time”, Oyeyemi said.

“She stated further that she kept the sun of #5,000 somewhere in the house but couldn’t find it and she believed that it was the boy who stole it and that was why she put a knife on fire until it was red hot before she used it to burn the little boy all over his body”.

Meanwhile, the State Commissioner of Police, Edward Awolowo Ajogun has ordered the transfer of the case to anti-human trafficking and child labour unit of the State Criminal investigation and intelligence department for further investigation and prosecution.

