FoodCo emerges retailer of the Year

FoodCo Nigeria Limited, a superstore, has emerged Retailer of the Year in the 2020 edition of the MarketingEdge Brands and Advertising Excellence Awards.

The awards, which held in Lagos, spanned multiple categories including notable brands, marketing communications agencies and individuals that have shaped the Nigerian marketing landscape within the last one year. About fifteen winners were honored at the event.

According to Publisher and Chief Executive Officer, Marketing Edge Publications, John Ajayi, organisers of the awards, FoodCo’s selection was based on a track record of innovation and best-in-class customer service which stood it out in the formal retail market.

He said: “We are pleased to announce FoodCo as the Retail Company of the Year following a painstaking assessment of the impact of the brand’s activity within the category during the past year. While it has been a challenging period for the global marketing industry, exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic which has seen many top retailers close shop, FoodCo has continued to demonstrate resilience and exceptional leadership in the Nigerian industry.

“It is on record that FoodCo is a pioneer and among a few players currently operating a multi-channel service model which has enabled deeper penetration of organised retail in the market.

These include other innovations such as co-location malls and neighbourhood Quick Shops.

Added to its legacy of quality at an affordable price, we consider that FoodCo has made significant contributions to driving the growth and acceptability of organised retail in Nigeria within the last one year.”

Reacting, Chief Executive Officer, FoodCo Nigeria Limited, Ade Sun-Basorun, expressed appreciation to the organizers for the award which he dedicated to the entire FoodCo team as well as loyal customers.

He said: “We are humbled to be recognized as Retail Company of the Year by Marketing Edge, one of Nigeria’s most respected brand and marketing intelligence publications. We consider this award as a fitting reward for the hard work, sacrifice and doggedness that the FoodCo team continues to put in across the value chain to deliver on the potentials of the Nigerian organised retail market.

“As a brand that puts our customers at the epicenter of all we do, we are committed to ensuring customer satisfaction at every touch-point and this award further strengthens our resolve to continue to deliver value across the ecosystem in order to ensure a win-win proposition for all of our stakeholders,” he added.

