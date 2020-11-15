FOCAC China, Africa need stronger community of shared future – Wang

Kindly Share This Story:

China and African countries need to strengthen solidarity and build a stronger community with a shared future, Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Thursday.

Wang made the remarks at the reception celebrating the 20th anniversary of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) in Beijing.

Twenty years ago, Chinese and African leaders gathered in Beijing to inaugurate FOCAC.

A new era was, thus, opened for China-Africa relations.

Over the two decades, by acting along the prevailing trend of peace, development and cooperation, FOCAC has established itself as a pacesetter for cooperation with Africa, a champion of multilateralism, and a fine example of mutually beneficial cooperation, Wang noted.

Wang put forward four propositions on how to ensure China-Africa relations will seize the trend of the times and scale new heights, how to build on achievement and further upgrade.

It also put forward ideas to enhance China-Africa cooperation, and how to enable FOCAC to meet the challenges and achieve progress in creative ways.

Wang called on China and African countries to strengthen solidarity to defeat the current challenge together and build a China-Africa community of health for all.

Noting FOCAC is a valuable asset for China and Africa, Wang said the two sides must keep pace with the times to ensure that the Forum remains a shining example of China-Africa relations.

China is ready to work with Africa to make good preparations on the arrangements and deliverables of the next FOCAC meeting scheduled to be held next year, Wang said.

He added that China hopes the meeting will take the China-Africa comprehensive strategic and cooperative partnership to a new height.

Vanguard News Nigeria

