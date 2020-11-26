Firm seeks end to open defecation on World Toilet Day

Kindly Share This Story:

Hygiene and sanitation brand, Hypo, has called for increased public trust in public toilet facilities to make Nigeria overcome the challenge of open defecation.

The organisation made this call while marking this year’s World Toilet Day on the theme “Sustainable Sanitation and Climate Change in partnership with Lagos State government.

In marking the day, Hypo sponsored the cleaning of public toilets and offered free defecation service for Lagosians in selected facilities across Lagos State for three days.

Speaking at an occasion to observe the day in Ojodu Berger public toilet, Lagos,

Akintayo Akinseloyin, Brand Manager, Hypo Toilet Cleaner, noted that the gesture was part of the company’s effort to build public confidence in public toilet facilities.

Akinseloyin observed that lots of people are discouraged from using the public toilet because they fear for their safety. This, he said, has contributed to the practice of open defecation among over 47 million Nigerians.

“in commemorating the 2020 World Toilet Day, we decided to take over the cleaning and management of few toilet facilities at Berger, Arena Market in Oshodi and Trade Fair, all in Lagos State for the first phase of our programme.

“We shall be deploying our resources including the Hypo toilet cleaner to keep the toilet sparkling, attractive and germs free. By doing so, people who make use of the facilities can have a positive view of public toilets and develop a taste for using it when there is a need for it.”

Speaking on the theme of the Day,” Sustainable Sanitation and Climate Change, Akinseloyin maintained that Hypo sought to connect the theme with customers by ensuring that they have access to proper toilet facilities.

“Talking about sustainable development globally, there have always been issues around water but here in Nigeria, we are faced with the challenge of open defecation.

“Hypo is committed to driving behavioural change to bridge infrastructure gaps, ensure more public toilets’ facilities in households and support the federal government to end open defecation by 2025”.

Mrs. Sola Hassan, Director, Public Health Education, Lagos State Ministry of Health, commended Hypo’s effort for collaborating with the government to end open defecation, saying that Lagos State government has been building public toilets facilities across the state to quell open defecation.

“So, I can boldly say that the figure is reducing in Lagos State. Hypo has been quite supportive through several initiatives that have paid off.

“The theme for this year’s World Toilet Day has a lot of importance to environmental and personal hygiene which also aligns with COVID-19 safety campaign.”

