Fire razes shops in Akure, destroys goods worth millions of naira

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

Goods worth millions of naira have been razed in a fire outbreak on Sunday at Ijomu junction in Akure, the Ondo State capital.

Vanguard gathered that the fire outbreak razed no fewer than ten shops. Victims lamented that they have just stocked their shop before the fire incident.

Occupants of the shops include are leather dealers, fashion designers, electrical and electronics dealers..

A fashion dealer, Modupe Daramola said she lost three industrial sewing and embroidery machines and four sewing machines to the fire.

Daramola added that she also lost a heavy duty power generating set and a refrigerator to the inferno besides several fabrics belonging to her numerous customers.

Vanguard gathered that it took the efforts of youths to put out the fire.

One of the youth leader, Sola Omorege, said “it took our efforts to put out the fire, though we could not rescue any of the items in the complex.

Omorege lamented that “the fire service in the state couldn’t help when they went to their office on a motorbike due to lack of functional equipment.

Speaking on the fire incident, the Edemo of Akure, High Chief Folabi Fayehun said that he contacted the Akure fire service but they complained that they had no functional fire equipment and could not help.

He said that he equally contacted the Akure Airport Fire Service but was told it was out of their jurisdiction.

Fayehun said: ” I think there’s need for the government to have a fire fighting equipment on ground because this is becoming a recurrent situation where people are losing multimillion naira worth of goods and property that’s hampering the economy of the state.

“This is supposed to be social service that government should render to the populace.

“Eventually if this kind of equipment is approved for the use of the people, it is not going to be the state capital alone that will benefit.

“If FUTA could have fire equipment, likewise Akure Airport, why can’t a whole state have functional fire equipment. This is unfair. If there’s fire outbreak in Akure, do we have to wait for Ilesa to come and rescue us?

Fayehun said “See what happened to us with a whole office complex razed down without any rescue with a lot of vital documents. Now it’s the turn of the public. I think the government should be in the position to come to the aid of the people.”

Vanguard

