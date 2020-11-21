Filming commences as repackaged ‘The Village Headmaster’ hits the silver screen in 2021

Kindly Share This Story:

By Benjamin Njoku

Weeks after Nigerian Television Authority, NTA, and Wale Adenuga Productions (WAP) announced their ground-breaking partnership to revive the iconic “The Village Headmaster” TV drama series, cast and crew have now started the shooting of the first season of the programme.

The recording, which commenced on the 9th of November, 2020, is currently taking place at several locations across Lagos State, and is scheduled to end before the Christmas holidays, in order for post-production to commence.

Directed by the multiple-award-winning Patience OghreImobhio, the programme stars some of the original cast, includingDejumo Lewis (Kabiyesi), Ibidun Allison (Amebo), Dan Imoudu (Chief Dagbolu), Dele Osawe (Teacher Fadele), Melvin Obriago (Teacher Oghene), Kate Adepegba (Folake), and Lara Akinsola (Doyin); as well as a diverse list of superstars, including Chris Iheuwa, Mr Latin, Rachael Oniga, Funky Mallam, JideKosoko, Omo Ibadan, Okele, Fathia Balogun, RycardoAgbor, Yemi Shodimu, Binta Ayo Mogaji, Jide Alabi, Christy Imanlehin, Yemi Remi, Monica Friday, Deborah Anugwa, Ajobiewe Jr., Jumoke Olabisi, Ronke Oshodi Oke, Eric Obinna, and others.

The Village Headmaster drama series would start airing on TV screens across Nigeria, and several parts of Africa, in April 2021.

