FIFA Ranking: Super Eagles drop 3 places to 35th spot

Nigeria’s senior male national football team, the Super Eagles have moved down three places in latest November ranking published by FIFA Friday.

The Gernot Rohr led lads were ranked 32nd in the last global ranking released in October but following four unconvincing matches played between October and November 2020 in which the team could not win anyone, they have dropped down the rank and now ranked 35th in the world.

The team, however, remained 3rd in Africa.

The Super Eagles dropped three spots to 35th in the world after they were held to back-to-back draws against a weaker opponent, Sierra Leone in this month’s 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

Africa’s top five nations remain unchanged with Senegal the top team in the Confederation followed by Tunisia, Algeria, Nigeria and Morocco.

Nigeria’s Group L opponents in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers, Benin, Sierra Leone and Lesotho sit in the 83rd, 116th and 143rd positions respectively.

2022 World Cup qualifiers foes Cape Verde, Central African Republic and Liberia sit 81st, 114 and 152nd respectively.

Elsewhere, the top six in the global rankings went unchanged with Belgium leading the way followed by France, Brazil, England, Portugal and Spain in that order.

The next FIFA/Coca-Cola World Ranking will be published on 10 December 2020.

