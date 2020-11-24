FIDITI Day: We want more developmental projects – FPU President

Kindly Share This Story:

All is set for the 2020 FIDITI Day celebration, a yearly event which will also feature a fund-raising for developmental projects in Fiditi Town of Oyo State.

The event has a line-up of programmes that includes youth rally, games, quiz competition, cultural display, commissioning of some projects and the grand finale which is raising fifty million naira (50,000,000) for other projects.

The week-long programme began on Monday, 23rd November with a youth rally and will end on Sunday, 29th December with a thanksgiving service at the Holy Flock of Christ Church, Fiditi.

Speaking with journalists on his expectation for this year’s FIDITI Day, National President, Fiditi Progressive Union for Nigeria and Diaspora, Mr Samuel Adetunji said the main aim for the fundraising was to raise enough funds to complete the town’s hall which is currently at its lintel level – a project that has been on for twenty years.

Adetunji said, “There are a lot of things we want to do, but the focus right now is on the town hall because that project has been on for twenty years. We have the general hospital which does not have a residential area, so workers come from out of town everyday and once it is 4 O’clock they leave. In the event that there’s an emergency, there’ll be nobody to attend to such patient.

“We also want a standard police station as the one we have now has been vandalized. We want well-meaning sons and daughter to come together to help bring these projects to fruition and promise that monies raised will be judiciously spent.

Fiditi Day celebration began in 1934 and this year’s edition will be chaired by Mr. Adedayo Mustapha and have in attendance other special dignitaries from various walks of life.

Kindly Share This Story: