FG’s threat to sanction CNN over Lekki shooting report pointless — NYC

By Luminous Jannamike

‌The Nigerian Youth Congress, NYC, Thursday night, described the Federal Government’s threat to impose sanctions against Cable News Network (CNN) as “futile” after the US-based media outlet released a documentary on the shooting of peaceful #EndSARS protesters in Lekki tollgate last month.

Speaking in a chat with Vanguard in Abuja, NYC President, Mr. Blessing Akinlosotu, said sanctioning CNN over its video which indicted the security forces of killing innocent civilians would prove counterproductive to the interest of the government

Akinlosotu added that he hoped the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed would eventually realize the policy of sanctioning the press, whether domestic or foreign, for criticizing the government has no future.

The NYC President’s remarks came after the Minister also vowed to expose a Nigerian youth, Catherine Obianuju Udeh a.k.a. DJ Switch, who live-streamed the Lekki shooting on Instagram, for serving as a front for divisive elements in the country.

He said, “CNN is an international media organization governed by laws that are not Nigerian in origin. So, seeking to sanction it may prove futile and counterproductive.

“The Government should Instead, try and make known its own side of the story in a more humane manner.

“The Lekki tollgate saga has been a great backlash on the federal government. And so, we hope they will try and make a case that will project the Nigeria Government as a less brutal country which is governed by the Rule of Law and respect for human life and dignity.

“In the comity of nations, the federal government should be concerned that the country’s image is well projected for the good of the people of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“So, we strongly hope that the federal government would try and come up with a credible side of its Lekki shooting story and forget about sanctioning the CNN.

“Nigerians deserve more explanation about what happens in Lekki Tollgate and not a threat that will further affect the goodwill of Nigeria and Nigerians abroad.”

