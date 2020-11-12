FG working to improve, deliver uninterrupted power supply to Nigerians ― Minister

Kindly Share This Story:

By Bashir Bello

Minister of Power, Engineer Sale Mamman on Thursday said the Federal Government is working round the clock to improve the electricity voltage and deliver uninterrupted power supply for Nigerians across the country.

Mamman stated this during the official commissioning of a New 150MVA power transformer at the Transmission Company of Nigeria Kumbotso substation Kano.

He said the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari was working assiduously in ensuring that Nigerians enjoys uninterrupted power supply aimed at boosting the economic growth of the Nation.

Engineer Sale Mamman maintained that the new installed 150MVA power transformer would enhance power supply in Kano, Jigawa and other neighbouring states.

The Minister added that the Kumbotso substation was among the best substations that supply electricity in the country.

In his remarks, Kano State Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje said the installation of the new power transformer was timely and aimed at boosting commercial activities in the state.

Ganduje represented by his Commissioner for Works and Transportation, Alhaji Garba Unguwar Rimi commended the foresight of the federal government in investing on the power sector geared towards moving the nation forward.

Vanguard News Nigeria

