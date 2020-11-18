FG to implement post COVID-19 initiatives for creative industry

Kindly Share This Story:

The Federal Government says it will study the report of the implementation committee for post COVID-19 initiatives on the creative industry and commence its implementation in earnest.

The Minister of Informational and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed gave the assurance on Wednesday in Abuja, when the committee presented the report to him.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports the report was physically presented to the minister by the Chairman of the committee, Otunba Olusegun Runsewe, while other members participated virtually.

“I learnt that the committee engaged with the broad spectrum of the entire creative sector.

“This act of inclusiveness is most welcome and has been justified by the stakeholders’ commendations that poured in through the various media platforms.

“I can assure you that we will study the report and commence its implementation in earnest,” the minister said.

Mohammed commended the chairman and members of the committee for their painstaking work that culminated in the report.

While presenting the report earlier, Runsewe the Director-General of National Council for Arts and Culture said it captured every sector of the creative industry.

He explained that the committee put 14 clusters in place and that all stakeholders across board were invited with their contributions captured in the report.

“The immediate, short and long term remedies for each of the clusters are contained in the report.

“I want to assure you that the entire stakeholders in the creative industry are extremely grateful to you.

“This is the first time in the history of the country that a committee has gone in-depth to know what is wrong and offer solutions in the industry,” he said.

In their contributions, the Vice Chairman of the Committee, ace comedian, Ali Baba and a member, Anita Eboigbe said they look forward to prompt implementation of the report because there was high hope from stakeholders.

The committee was inaugurated on Aug. 18, to design an implementation plan on immediate and short term relief for the creative industry in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The committee was also to design policy framework for tax relief for the various sectors in the creative industry.

It is also to work out detailed implementation plan for a long-term intervention for the overall development of the creative industry.

NAN reports that other members of the committee are Baba Agba and Joe Mutah, the Secretary.

Vanguard News Nigeria

