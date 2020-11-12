Vanguard Logo

FG commences transfer of N20,000 to rural women in Gombe

On 5:18 pmIn Newsby
Hajia Sadiya Umar-Farouq, Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development.

The Federal Government has commenced the disbursement of N20,000 cash transfer to 1,000 rural women in Gombe State.

The event was inaugurated by the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Hajiya Sadiya Farouk, in Gombe on Thursday.

According to Farouk, the grant is in addition to several social intervention programmes of President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration to improve the living standards of vulnerable people in the country.

She stated that the money was a one-off grant to support women, widows and vulnerable families to help them earn a living and support their households.

“This is to give lifting hands to women, widows and vulnerable persons in Gombe State.

“I charge them to judiciously use the grant to start up a business or enhance existing business to help come out of poverty,” she said.

On her part, the Minister of Women Affairs and Social Development, Mrs. Pauline Tallen, while addressing beneficiaries advised them to use the money judiciously.

Tallen who appreciated the president said supporting women would translate to supporting the family, adding that women play important role in the society.

Also speaking, wife of Gombe State governor, Hajiya Asma’u Yahaya, stated that the money would help women in the state contribute to the welfare of their families.

One of the beneficiaries, Mrs Janet Julius from Akko Local Government Area of the state confirmed to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), that she had received the N20,000 cash transfer.

“I am very glad and I thank President Buhari and pray that God will bless him for remembering us.

“I have a little business I am doing, so this will be used to support the business; I am grateful,” she added.

NAN

Vanguard News Nigeria

