FG begins mass metering programme to cushion effect of newly introduced tariff

…sets to roll out 6 million meters

By Adeola Badru

IN order to cushion the effect of the Service Reflective Tariff on electricity consumers in Nigeria, the Federal Government has introduced a meter rollout scheme under the National Mass Metering Program (NMMP), as part of efforts to further bridge the country’s metering gap.

In this regard, the Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC), will commence the rollout of free meters to customers under NMMP by the third week of November 2020.

Disclosing the development to Vanguard on Wednesday, the Chief Operating Officer of the Company, Engr. John Ayodele, said in line with the programme, IBEDC is committed to driving the rollout through a series of metering registration and distribution points across different locations within its franchise.

This metering initiative, according to him, was designed to ensure a seamless metering process that allows customers to register and be metered quickly after following the due process.

Engr. Ayodele further hinted that, for the first phase of the programme, which would run till the end of December 2020, IBEDC is rolling out over 100,000 prepaid meters to customers, including those who have duly registered and had passed the technical evaluation and paid under the Meter Asset Provider Scheme (MAP).

Engr. Ayodele added that the primary objectives of the National Mass Metering Program amongst other things, are to increase the metering rate in Nigeria, curb losses and increase financial flows to the industry at large.

He said: “Part of the objectives also includes the elimination of estimated billing, improving network monitoring capability and strengthening the local content in meter manufacturing in Nigeria.”

“The National Mass Metering Program (NMMP) is expected to roll out six million meters over the next 18 to 36 months across Nigeria.”

In another development, IBEDC also informed its esteemed customers that it has received the newly approved capping policy-order NERC/214/2020 from its Regulators, the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC), adding that the policy had taken effect from November 1, 2020.

He said the capping order would ensure that estimated billing is more equitable and just, pending the time all our customers are fully metered.

