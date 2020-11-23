Breaking News
Felicitations as Hon Nkeiruka Onyejeocha marks birthday in grand style

On 5:07 am
Nigerians, including those in the Diaspora, have extended their felicitations to one of Nigeria’s ranking lawmaker, Hon. Nkeiruka Onyejeocha who represents Isuikwuato/Umunneochi Federal Constituency of Abia State marks her 51st birthday in grand style.

The well-wishers, comprising, the Diaspora Friends; Democratic Young Patriots; Friends of Onyejeocha; Abians and many other Nigerians, in a birthday message, described the lawmaker who is also the Deputy Chief Whip, Nigerian House of Representatives, as a woman of substance and a politician of courage and great repute. They also described Hon. Onyejeocha is a woman of candour and charisma.

The message read thus:

“We celebrate a delectable Woman of Substance, Candour and Charisma and a Politician of Repute and Courage; Here is wishing a worthy Nigerian Lawmaker, Hon. Nkeiruka Onyejeocha, Deputy Chief Whip, House of Representatives, Happy Birthday. May GOD bless your days on earth. Congratulations!”

