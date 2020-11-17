FCT minister tasks Pharmacists Council on menace of drug abuse

Kindly Share This Story:

FCT Minister, Malam Muhammad Bello, on Tuesday, urged the Pharmacists Council of Nigeria (PCN) to liaise with relevant agencies and private sector to tackle the menace of drug abuse in the country.

Bello gave the advice when a delegation led by Prof. Ahmed Mora, the council’s governing Chairman, paid a courtesy visit to the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) in Abuja.

The minister said that drug abuse was a huge challenge in Nigeria as several crimes and criminal activities could be attributed to it.

According to him, the multiplier effect of the control of drug abuse in Nigeria will be enormous.

He pledged the collaboration of the FCTA with the PCN especially in the activities of the Council’s Pharmaceutical Inspection Committee.

Earlier, Mora commended the FCT Administration for its robust approach to drug distribution within the territory.

Vanguard News Nigeria

