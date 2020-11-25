FCCPC: Confirmation of Irukera’s appointment, a testament to the Kogi spirit — Kogi Govt

Kindly Share This Story:

Kogi State government has described the confirmation of Professor Babatunde Irukera as the substantive Chief Executive Officer of the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission, FCCPC as a testament of the Kogi spirit.

This was made known in a statement on Wednesday signed by the state Commissioner for Information and Communications, Kingsley Femi Fanwo.

The statement further described Irukera as a committed, brilliant and patriotic public officer who has distinguished himself as a true servant of the nation and a good ambassador of the state

“The Governor, Government and people of Kogi State wish to heartily felicitate with Professor Babatunde Irukera on the confirmation of his appointment as the substantive Chief Executive Officer of the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission, FCCPC.

“Your sterling qualities as a committed, brilliant and patriotic public officer, have distinguished you as a true servant of our nation and a good Ambassador of the Confluence State.

“In this trying economic situation in our nation, we have no doubt as to your readiness and capacity to protect consumers and promote healthy competition among producers of goods and services.

“We watch with joy whenever you put on your legal regalia to lead the defense of the Nigerian people against producers of substandard goods and exploiters whose interests are antithetical to the wellbeing and welfare of our people.

“The Governor, Government and people of Kogi State are proud of you.

“We also use this opportunity to thank Mr President for his continued faith in our State and the human resource we offer to the renaissance of our dear nation.” The statement read.

