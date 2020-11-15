Fayose @ 60: His doggedeness stands him out – Akeredolu

Kindly Share This Story:

By Dayo Johnson Akure

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo state has described the former two-time governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose as a dogged and determined man in whatever he chooses to pursue.

This was contained in a press release signed by the State Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Donald Ojogo, to congratulate Fayose on his 60th birthday.

Akeredolu said, even though their paths have always been opposite politically, the relationship between him and Fayose had remained cordial.

“Life’s blessings have a special way of manifesting in God’s special ones. For my brother and friend, former Governor of Ekiti State, Peter Ayodele Fayose, the uncommon illumination of the Lord’s light of hope, His outpour of Favour and Grace are faith builders.

“This is one man whose doggedeness stands him out; he pursues his choices with an alluring courage and has always deployed ingenious potentials in achieving his goals. Fayose, undoubtedly, remains a strong force in Nigerian politics.

“Interestingly, our relationship which spans several years before we both ventured into politics has waxed stronger, defying the vicissitudes of partisanship and artificial political borders. This should, and must be the spirit of men of honour whose desire is to serve the people.

The statement said as Apagunpote as I fondly call him turns 60 today, it is our fervent prayer in our Sunshine State, aside mine, that the good Lord keeps him stronger in faith, empower him with more strength in sound health, knowledge and understanding to continue to serve humanity”.

