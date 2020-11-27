Father sentenced to life imprisonment for raping daughter in Ondo

Kindly Share This Story:

By Dayo Johnson – Akure

An Akure High Court has sentenced one Alo Olusola to life imprisonment for raping his daughter.

The convict was said to have started having sexual intercourse with his daughter since when she was 10 years old.

Reports have it that the victim’s mother left her when she was six months old.

The police prosecutor said that the rape incident was exposed when the victim opened up at a students fellowship meeting that somebody was already having sex with her.

ALSO READ: Police arrest four kidnap suspects at hotel in Calabar

She was said to have narrated that her father would demand sex anytime she requested money from him for school fees and for personal upkeep.

The court was informed that it was the victim’s school principal that reported to the police before her father was arrested.

He, however, pleaded not guilty to the one-count charge of rape preferred against him.

In his judgement, Justice Samuel Bola held that the evidence of the victim that the defendant demanded sexual intercourse from her before he acceded to her requests was true.

Justice Bola said the defendant did not adduce any oral evidence to deny the evidence of his daughter or defend himself.

He, therefore, found the defendant guilty as charged and sentenced him to life imprisonment.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: