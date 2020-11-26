Fans pay respects to Maradona in Argentina, lawyer wants death probe

Kindly Share This Story:

Diego Maradona’s body was taken on Thursday to the Casa Rosada, the headquarters of Argentina’s federal government, with big crowds of people turning up to pay their respects.

According to TV broadcasters TyC and ESPN, Maradona’s body arrived at the Casa Rosada around 5 am local time (0800 GMT). During the night a private ceremony was held for family and friends.

Members of the public were able to attend from 6 am to 4 pm. But many of them arrived at Plaza de Mayo, in front of the Casa Rosada, hours before to sing loudly in honour of the Argentina football great who died on Wednesday aged 60.

Around 30 minutes before the doors were due to open, a huge crowd was already lined up and a strong police presence was on hand.

Minor trouble was reported at the Plaza de Mayo and police tried to calm the fans down.

In small groups of 20, people are allowed to walk into the government headquarters to say their last goodbye. Clearly affected, many threw flowers, jerseys and other small gifts over Maradona’s coffin.

Media reports said he suffered a heart attack on Wednesday and could not be revived.

Maradona’s lawyer Matias Morla said on Twitter he will ask for an investigation into the death. He alleged that medical help was on hand at Maradona’s home but there were huge delays, including after an ambulance was called.

“It’s inexplicably that for 12 hours my friend didn’t get attention from health personnel. The ambulance took more than 30 minutes to arrive,” he wrote.

“This fact cannot be overlooked and I’ll ask for an investigation. As Diego used to tell me: you’re my soldier, act with no mercy.

“To describe Diego in this moment of deep sadness: he was a good son, the best player in history and an honest person.”

Maradona, who led Argentina to World Cup glory in 1986, underwent surgery for a bleed on the brain earlier this month.

The forward is widely regarded by football fans as one of the greatest players to ever play the game.

