Fake News: Amnesty International gets 7-day ultimatum to quit Nigeria

International human rights group, Amnesty International, has been given seven days to leave Nigeria for peddling fake news which almost plunged the country into anarchy during and after the EndSARS protests.

The Centre for Africa Liberation and Socio-Economic Rights (CALSER) gave this ultimatum at a press conference on Wednesday in Abuja.

Speaking on behalf of the group, Executive Director, Princess Ajibola said Amnesty amplified the claim that 78 persons were killed at Lekki toll gate even without any tangible proof.

According to Ajibola, the consequence was an arson which paralyzed Nigeria’s economy with many businesses destroyed and dozens of policemen killed.

Worse still, Ajibola lamented that Amnesty has continued on this path, hampering the rehabilitation efforts of the government.

The centre, however, noted that the human rights group must depart the country before the nation can begin to rebuild.

CALSER, therefore, handed AI a seven-day ultimatum to leave, cautioning that failure do so will attract civil disobedience at its offices in Abuja and Lagos.

It further warned that “Amnesty International’s offices and those of all its affiliated organizations and known supporters in Nigeria will be set upon the same way that its agents destroyed critical assets in the country. Its staffers will be treated the same way that innocent policemen lynched by mobs were treated”.

