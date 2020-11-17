Explosion: Delta community shutdown NAOC gas facility

Kindly Share This Story:



By Chancel Sunday, Bomadi

A gas wellhead belonging to Nigeria Agip Oil Company, NAOC, at Tuomo community, Burutu Local Government Area of Delta State, which exploded a fortnight ago following an equipment failure, has been shut down by the community.

Disturbed by what they described as the hazardous effects of the explosion on the environment, the traumatised natives, weekend, besieged the facility, known as Well 4T Tuomo to protest their frustration.

Equipment Failure

NDV learned that a Joint Investigation Visit, JIV, to the facility, Thursday, comprising representatives of Delta state ministry of environment, Department of Petroleum Resources, DPR, National Oil Spill Detection and Response Agency, NOSDRA and NAOC, confirmed that the explosion was as a result of equipment failure.

The community in a statement issued and signed by the chairman, Mr Akpoebide Ebimienkumor, Secretary, Mr. Coastman Hebrew and the traditional ruler, Chief Gimba Tamani, asked NAOC to respond to their demands without delay.

The statement reads, “With respect to the gas explosion/spill at Tuomo Well 4T due to equipment failure, the following damages are recorded.

Troubled ecosystem

“Destruction of our sacred grove, raffia palm bush/other economic trees, pollution of fishing camps/lake, death of aquatic lives, pollution of the surrounding water and atmosphere that has caused hearted-related sicknesses on the people.

“In fact, the effects of this incident on our economic livelihood/people as well as losses recorded are overwhelming, as we ascertained that over five hundred and twenty million naira damage has been done.

“Therefore, we are asking NAOC to compensate the community before any roundtable discussion in respect of the wellhead that has been shut down by the community.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

