Expert decries high rate of diabetes in Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story:

By Gabriel Enogholase, Benin-City

A Nephrologist, Dr Osunbor Osariemen, has decried the increasing rate of Diabetes mellitus in Nigeria lamenting that the national prevalent rate was now 4.3 percent.

Dr Osariemen disclosed this yesterday in Benin during the World Diabetic Day celebration with the theme, “Nurses; make the different, improve your understanding of Diabetes care” organised by Central Hospital Benin in collaboration with Merck Pharmaceutical and Life Science.

Dr Osariemen who is the Head, Internal Medicine of the hospital said, “Diabetes is rising steadily in low-income countries. Nigeria’s national prevalence of diabetes is 4.3 percent in 2018.

” Diabetics is rising faster than HIV/AIDs in the country. While HIV prevalence is 3.2 percent in 2018, diabetes is 4.3 percent within the same period.

“Diabetes mellitus is on the rise in Nigeria, and We are beginning to see the conditions among younger age groups”.

He listed some of the causes to include dietary and sedentary lifestyles, smoking, drinking of alcohol and urbanisation, saying that some of these factors have an impact on the rising trend of the disease in the country.

He said to reduce the scourge, there must be a sustained awareness and sensitisation campaigns for people to know the risk factors and how to prevent it.

ALSO READ: Oodua descendants worldwide celebrate Ooni on 5th anniversary

He added that some of the ways to prevent diabetes include eating well, exercise, cutting off alcohol intake and smoking.

“Government and NGO can in a way subsidize their testing and screening for early detection; when government make provision for free screening (blood sugar testing), free urinalysis that can go a long way to know those who are diabetic early enough and give them care.

Also speaking, a Nutritionist, with the State Primary Healthcare Development Agency, Mrs Amenze Phil-Imade, urged diabetic sufferers to eat healthy food and in moderation to be able to effectively control the disease.

Earlier, Dr Omonyemen Bello, a Consultant Public Health Physician, said the training was aimed at improving the care of diabetic patients at the hospital’s support centre

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: