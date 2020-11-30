Expect my album Dec 4 – Mahoe

Kindly Share This Story:

Fans of Okeibuno Philip Onyeka, popularly known as Mahoe, can look forward to a brand new album early in December.

Mahoe, who officially started music in 2015, confirms: “The EP will be released on December 4 across all digital platforms.”

He discloses further: “The EP has over seven songs including “Jo,” “Nonsense,” “Mzanzi (Gbagam)” and “Lotto.” Skales and Harrysong respectively are featured in “Chosen One” and “My Baby.”

The artiste, urging his fans to watch out for the “Lotto” track, claims, “It is my favourite because it brings out something new in me and reinforced my belief that I could do better.”

While Mahoe, a graduate of Enugu State University (ESUT) where he bagged a bachelor in Political Science is known for other interests such as writing and soccer, he has for some time now stamped his name on the music scene.

Yet, music, he claims, is not a stroll in the park, citing his early challenges, especially the difficulty in getting money for production and promotion.

“It wasn’t easy for me, schooling and making music at the same time. I was able to scale through with the help of my families and friends who believed in me,” he muses.

On how he has been honing his craft, the native of Ogwashi uku, Delta State, reveals: “I do a lot of rehearsals, voice training; I read a lot of music articles and I listen to all genre of songs by both male and female artistes.”

READ ALSO:

On how he get inspiration for his songs, he concedes: “I’m a very emotional and passionate person; sometimes I get inspired by the way I feel at that moment, and most times, I am inspired by what goes on in the life of others.”

Mahoe did not rule out collaborating with other stars. He readily admits that he is eyeing the likes of Wizkid, Drake, Davido, Seyi Shay, Chris Brown and Burna Boy for future collaborations.

Where many entertainers regard 2020 as a lost year, for Mahoe, the year has its positive sides. “I have no losses; rather it had been advantageous for me because I was able to focus more on my craft and work more on my EP,” he affirms.

He also comments on the recent ENDSARS upheaval. Noting that youths were overwhelming the majority of the protesters, Mahoe avows that the protest was a catharsis of “the bottled anger of many of the country’s youths over unfair profiling and harassment by SARS.”

He further offers his viewpoint on what he thinks went wrong with the protest which has since become a tussle between government and the protesters. “It started with no defined or central leadership; and (it was only) in the beginning that the protesters’ demands were straightforward, that the federal government should abolish SARS, provide justice to victims of police brutality, and reform the police.”

To forestall a future reoccurrence, he advocates a greater involvement of youths in politics: “To make a difference in the longer term, it is essential that young people are engaged in formal political processes, and have a say in formulating today’s and tomorrow’s politics.”

A balanced political system, according to him, must be truly representative of all members of the society. “When young people are disenfranchised or disengaged from political processes, a significant portion of the population has little or no voice or influence in decisions that affect group members’ lives. A key consequence is the undermining of political systems’ representativeness,” Mahoe reflects.

Vanguardngr.com

Kindly Share This Story: