Expect all Ebonyi NASS members in APC ― Chinedu Ogah

By Dennis Agbo

The only All Progressives Congress, APC, National Assembly member from Ebonyi State, Comrade Chinedu Ogah has stated that all his colleagues from the state will soon toe the line of Governor Dave Umahi in defecting from the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, to the APC.

Ogah who represents Ikwo/Ezza-South federal constituency in the House of Representatives, gave the hint, on Wednesday, while reacting to the Ebonyi PDP caucus members led by Senator Sam Egwu who distanced themselves from Umahi and said that the Governor was on his own in his defection to the APC.

Ogah stated that the NASS members from the state all rode through the back of Governor Umahi to become lawmakers, adding that it would be a betrayal if they did not join Umahi to his new party.

Ogah said: “I believe that all of them will join. There is no cause for alarm for anybody to flex muscles. There is nothing to fight about, what they should be talking about is conscience.

“What were they before now; would they have gone to the National Assembly without the effort of the Governor?

“I am excepting all the National Assembly members from Ebonyi state to join the Governor because he has never maltreated them. They are all beneficiaries of the good gesture of Engr. Dave Umahi, one after the other.

“They all got their tickets riding on the back of Governor Umahi, they got their second tenure on his back and what they should look at is the paramount benefit of Ebonyi state and not individual benefits.

“As a national Assembly member I will continue persuading them, let us go to APC so that we can develop Ebonyi state. All of us were elected by our people. Political party is only a vehicle that takes one to somewhere.

“What we are urging them is that as the Governor has seen, the reintegration of the Igbo as it were in the second republic is most paramount. That will reconnect us to where we are coming from to the benefit of the South Easterners.

“We will continue to persuade them that it is not a do or die affair. We can join hands together in the benefit of Ebonyi state.”

