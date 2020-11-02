Expect African sounds – Princess Wonda hints about new album

Kindly Share This Story:

Princess Wonda, real name Princess Funmilola Fisher is a Nigerian Afrobeat singer who was born in Southeast London. Herself and her family moved to Nigeria when she was 3 years old and lived there for 8 years.

Princess’ father is a Yoruba man from Abeokuta while her mother is of Benin and Calabar heritage. They ensured that she embraced all parts of her culture from the languages to food and history.

During her stay in Nigeria, she learned how to speak Yoruba and broken English fluently, languages that influence her music quite strongly. Princess grew up listening to a mixture of pop legends such as Destiny’s Child, Whitney Houston and West African icons Lagbaja, Fela Kuti, Sunny Ade and more.

Years later, she returned to Southeast London and went on to further her education at Middlesex University where she studied Advertising & Public Relations. Even though she had a strong family unit, the rough neighbourhood she lived in meant she had to maintain a tough exterior to get through the day. Her passion for music and arts kept her going by writing songs and poetry.

According to Princess Wonda, her favourite African Artists now dominating her playlist are Davido, Burna Boy, Yemi Alade, Rema and Teni Apata.

She is out with her debut single titled ‘City Boy’ and it’s enjoying massive airplay across Africa.

Princess Wonda who recently released a new single titled ”Bust My Mind” her first collaboration after the success of two hit singles. While her new single is currently taking its rightful spot on music charts, she hinted about her forthcoming album, a project she’s putting most of her time to at the moment, according to Princess Wonda when asked by the host of Rhythm Spot on Adschieve Radio, the album will be housing twelve good songs which she described as ” Sounds Of Africa”.

Princess Wonda is one of the fastest-growing Nigerian female singers in the U.K and having been able to define her sound, then she’s bound to become a figurehead in the music industry.

When asked about her interest in working with more A-list singers from Nigeria she revealed she’s currently feeling Wurld, Niniola, Wizkid and Yemi Alade and she’s willing and waiting for an opportunity to work with any of them anytime.

