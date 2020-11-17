Excitement as Delta govt fixes bad road in Warri

Kindly Share This Story:

By Francis Efe

EXCITEMENT is in the air as motorists, especially commercial bus drivers and tricycle operators in Warri and Effurun are commending Delta State government for fixing the bad portion along the ever-busy Enerhen Junction, the commercial hub of the twin cities.

The repair of the road they said will stimulate socio-economic activities in the area as Enerhen Junction is an exit point from the port city to other communities in Warri South LGA and Uvwie LGA of the state.

Motorists Hail Govt intervention

Hundreds of people throng Warri daily using the route thereby causing serious gridlock because of the failed portion. In a bid to address the chaotic situation, the state government has commenced repair work on the troubled spot to the admiration of motorists and other road users.

Mr Oniovosa Michael, a bus driver who spoke to NDV expressed happiness that the state government was carrying out repairs on the road which appalling state had made it a nightmarish experience for them on daily basis.

“This road has been very bad and because of this, there is always heavy traffic here. Sometimes we spend more than one hour in traffic which is not good for us bus drivers.

Relief for road users

“Now that the state government has started fixing the bad portion, it will be a great relief for us because our work will be made easy as we will no longer be spending much time in traffic again,” he noted.

Also speaking, Henry, a commercial tricycle operator, said, “I am really excited that the road is being repaired because I can now carry more passengers as there will no longer be traffic delay.”

ALSO READ:

However, another road user who gave his name as Mr Theophilus Uchenna told NDV that it was not enough that the state government was fixing the road, as according to him, the state government should also look at fixing the traffic lights at the junction.

Traffic lights deserve attention

“It’s a good thing that the state government is fixing the road but it should also fix the traffic lights here. The bad traffic lights also contribute to the gridlock we experience here. If the traffic lights were working in spite of the bad road, the traffic will not be this bad.”

On his part, Mr John Isaac, another motorist who spoke with NDV, gave the state government thumbs up for the good work saying it will bring back the beauty of the Enerhen Junction.

He recalled how former Governor Emmanuel Uduaghan did a facelift of the junction in 2013 which attracted the commendation of residents of the city.

“I can still remember how former Governor Emmanuel Uduaghan turned this junction to a beautiful place to behold. But today just look at how dirty the place is again. The junction has returned to its old dirty self where all manners of vices take place.

“The whole place used to be bright at night. But today the whole place is dark. “I want to call on Governor Ifeanyi Okowa to return this junction to its former glory so that people and motorists can move freely,” he said.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: