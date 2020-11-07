Ex-Oyo guber candidate invites EFCC, ICPC to monitor Makinde over spending

Kindly Share This Story:

By Adeola Badru

A former gubernatorial candidate of the Alliance for Democracy (AD) in 2019 in Oyo State, Mr Oyedele Hakeem Alao, has called on the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) to monitor activities of Governor Seyi Makinde of the state.

Alao, noted that the need for EFCC, ICPC and other intelligence agencies to monitor Makinde was necessary in order to prevent what he described as ‘wasteful’ spending of the governor.

Alao was reacting to the recent announcement by Governor Makinde to spend N12bn in procuring 106 buses and rehabilitate 2 spots of roads in Ibadan.

The former gubernatorial candidate, while speaking with newsmen, described as questionable, the plan by Makinde to spend N12bn on the buses and 2 spots of roads, describing the money to be spent as outrageous and questionable.

Alao, who described the move as another reckless spending spree, tasked the anti-graft agencies in the country to monitor Makinde’s regime very closely and put a searchlight on him and his syndicate being used to siphon the Oyo State financial wealth.

He alleged that a lot is not right with Makinde’s government, saying that the governor said that he has established an anti-graft agency, but the agency could not even catch those who were moving out the state’s water pipes for personal sales.

Alao also insisted that the current members in the state’s House of Assembly lack the shrewdness, guts, exposure, experience and sagacity to put the governor on his toes to be responsible.

The AD chieftain said: “It is on this note that we want to charge EFCC, ICPC, all anti-graft and intelligence agencies in the country to monitor this Engr Makinde’s regime very closely and put a searchlight on him and his syndicate being used to siphon the Oyo State financial wealth to his cronies at home here, in Niger Delta and overseas.

“A lot is not right with this government. This government says he has established an anti-graft agency. Till now, his EFCC is still inactive. The anti-graft could not even catch those who were moving out of the state’s water pipes for personal sales.

“No investigation on the reported incident till the moment. Our governor just moved on; he did not even utter a word and this suggests that scandals bigger than we see are going on under this government.

“The announcement of the Engineer Seyi Makinde administration last week to spend a total of N12bn on purchase of 106 Mass Transit Buses and rehabilitation of just two spots of roads in the Ibadan metropolis calls for concern and questioning.

“First, how can the government of Engr Makinde buy 106 buses with N9.3bn? What type of buses are they buying with such a huge amount which can be channelled elsewhere for something productive? What type of buses is our governor buying at that cost when Lagos State was reported to have purchased the 80 BRT buses burnt down during the #EndSARS mayhem at the total cost of N3.9bn.

“Second, how on earth will our governor plan to spend almost N3bn for the rehabilitation of Felele-Idi-Odo junction and Akobo General Gas road? Of what serious strategic economic importance is the Felele-Idi-Odo junction to the general economic well being of the people of Oyo State? In totality, our governor is on another reckless spending spree of squandering almost N12bn.

“It is sad that the current members in the state’s House of Assembly lack the shrewdness, guts, exposure, experience and sagacity to put the governor on his toes to be responsible. It appears this current assembly is all out to fill their pockets and have become a rubber stamp assembly. So, people of Oyo State need to wake up and stop this gullible praise-singing.

