Breaking News
Translate

Ex-NPA’s Managing Director, Bayo Sarumi loses wife

On 3:12 pmIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:

Ex-NPA's Managing Director, Bayo Sarumi loses Wife

Mrs Felicia Olukemi Sarumi, the wife of a former Managing Director of the Nigerian Ports Authority, NPA, Chief Adebayo Sarumi, is dead.

Sarumi, in a statement on Friday, said his wife of many years died on Friday 16th October 2020 after a brief illness.

Sarumi, who is the titleholder of Parakoyi of Ibadan Land, said the remains of his wife would be interred in a date to be announced later this month.

ALSO READ: #EndSARS: Burna Boy dedicates new single ’20 10 20′ to victims

The statement reads: “I lost my wife, my darling, my heart-warming desire left this sinful world to be with her creator on 16th October 2020.

“As much I would love to have my wife with me for the next 30 years, I cannot question the omnipotent, omniscience and omnipresence God who has decided to take her away to be with him.”

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!