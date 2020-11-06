Ex-NPA’s Managing Director, Bayo Sarumi loses wife

Kindly Share This Story:

Mrs Felicia Olukemi Sarumi, the wife of a former Managing Director of the Nigerian Ports Authority, NPA, Chief Adebayo Sarumi, is dead.

Sarumi, in a statement on Friday, said his wife of many years died on Friday 16th October 2020 after a brief illness.

Sarumi, who is the titleholder of Parakoyi of Ibadan Land, said the remains of his wife would be interred in a date to be announced later this month.

ALSO READ:

The statement reads: “I lost my wife, my darling, my heart-warming desire left this sinful world to be with her creator on 16th October 2020.

“As much I would love to have my wife with me for the next 30 years, I cannot question the omnipotent, omniscience and omnipresence God who has decided to take her away to be with him.”

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: