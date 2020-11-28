Ex-Nigeria internationals Semitoje, Bazuaye, Okosieme, Ebiogbe mourn Maradona

Kindly Share This Story:

Ex- Nigeria internationals Isaac Semitoje, Baldwin Bazuaye, Ndubuisi Okosieme, Sunday Ebiogbe and others have described the death of the world football icon Diego Armando Maradona, as a big blow to World football Family.

Reacting to the news of his demise, Denmark based former Super Eagles star Isaac Semitoje, said the world football fraternity has lost a football genius, adding that the vacuum left by the great Argentine football legend would be hard to fill.

“The news of Diego Armando Maradona came as a shock to me. Though there have been series of reports on the social media about his health, but one never expected that he will go too soon. Maradona was an inspiration to millions of footballers across the globe. He is somebody that would continue to be in the minds of footballer’s particularly his countrymen and women.”

Baldwin Bazuaye described the late Diego Armando Maradona as a great friend and a mentor who has written his name in gold.

“Maradona is one person I respected. He was one of the greatest football players that I have ever seen on planet earth. For the Brazilian football icon, Pele to say that Maradona inspired him means that he was really a football icon that needed to be given a historic burial ceremony. As my mentor and friend, I would miss him a great deal, Nigerians would miss him and the world would miss him.”

Also, former Super Eagles prolific winger Ndibuisi Okosieme described him as a man of great honour who did everything during his playing days to put smiles on the faces of his teeming fans across the globe. “It is a pity that Diego Maradona is gone. He has played his part and the world will continue to remember him. It is a colossal loss to football family across the world”

Erstwhile Super Eagles defender, Sunday Ebiogbe, has described him as an idol on the pitch of play. “Maradona was one person that the world respected, the people of Argentina would remember him greatly because he helped put Argentina in the world football map, and was the youngest player to have played at the World Cup in 1978.

