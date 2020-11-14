Kindly Share This Story:

As the 2020-21 UEFA Nations League and Euro Qualifiers continue this week, GOtv Jolli subscribers are promised live coverage of these matches on SuperSport.

The action continues today in the UEFA Nations League as Spain up for a clash against Switzerland tonight.

The match will be aired live on SuperSport Football channel. Spain tops Group A4 with seven points but their 13-game unbeaten run ended last time with a shock 1-0 defeat to an inexperienced Ukraine team.

Switzerland are at the foot of Group A4 with two points, having recorded two impressive draws against Germany, but lost their remaining games. A defeat here would mean relegation to League B.

Also on Saturday is Malta vs Andorra.

The Nations League continues tomorrow with Denmark playing host to Iceland while the Czech Republic and Israel will slug it out on SS Select.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: