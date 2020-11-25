Breaking News
EU to sign deal for up to 160 million Moderna vaccine doses

The European Commission is to sign a deal on Wednesday with US pharmaceutical company Moderna for up to 160 million doses of its coronavirus vaccine candidate, President Ursula von der Leyen said.

“We all know that only a safe and effective vaccine will provide a lasting, sustainable solution to this pandemic,” von der Leyen said in a video statement from Brussels on Tuesday to announce a deal had been finalized.

Moderna reported early analysis last week suggesting its novel coronavirus vaccine is 94.5-per-cent effective – the second group to announce positive results from a large-scale clinical trial, after the joint Pfizer/BioNTech venture.

Once the Moderna vaccine candidate is proven to be safe and effective, every member state will receive it at the same time according to their population size, von der Leyen said.

This is the sixth contract that the European Union’s executive body, which negotiates on behalf of the bloc’s 27 countries, has secured with vaccine producers.

