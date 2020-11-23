EU, British Council sensitise women, others on SGBV

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ebunoluwa Sessou

One of those NGOs is the Women’s Rights and Health Project, WRAHP, which under six months has been consistently holding talks with stakeholders through town hall meetings in different local governments in Lagos.

The EU funded Rule of Law and Anti-corruption, RoLAC, programme managed by the British Council in Nigeria, had stakeholders across the six LCDAs in Alimosho LGA, Lagos State.

Speaking, Bose Ironsi, Executive Director, WRAHP, who was represented by Nneoma Ezuma, Assistant Manager Ireti Resource Cenre, disclosed that, the project titled, ‘Increasing Access to Justice Related Services’ is saddled with the responsibility to mobilize communities for the uptake of justice related services for survivors of SGBV.

According to her, the project among other things, has established a Resource Center called the Ireti Resource Centre in Ikotun area of Lagos, to support vulnerable people and SGBV survivors by providing them with free services.

“The services include Sexual and Gender-based Violence, Response and Referrals, Counseling and therapy, psycho social support services, community legal clinic.

The project has also trained 100 police officers, 300 community mandated SGBV reporters from 30 social structures.

In an interview, the Vice-Chairman, Mosan Okunola LCDA Also, Mrs Jumoke Rotimi, said that the meeting would enlighten women in the areas to know their rights and encourage victims to speak up.

Vanguard News Nigeria

