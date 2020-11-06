Ethiopian lawmakers approve six-month state of emergency in Tigray region

Kindly Share This Story:

Ethiopian lawmakers endorsed a six-month state of emergency in Tigray on Thursday, after Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed ordered a military response to an attack on federal troops by the Tigray People’s Liberation Front ruling party (TPLF).

Abiy Ahmed, the Ethiopian Prime Minister, expressed in a national address, “The Amhara people, militia and special forces have bravely repelled attacks launched in some places in the Amhara region and managed to deter the expanding force.

The forces in the Amhara region, along with members of the national defence force, have not only put off the expanding force but also controlled key areas.”

The move is to assert federal control over a region whose ruling party has for months openly defied Abiy who is a 2019 Nobel Peace Prize winner and has been branded as politically illegitimate by certain groups in the Tigray region.

