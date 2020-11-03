Breaking News
Esan host indigenous politicians, academicians, students others at Ambrose Alli’s compound

To promote tradition, arts and culture of Esan people, the Esan Mega Forum has fixed December as the Esan National Day celebration.

In a release, the president of the group, prince Innocent Omozokpia, stated that the event will be hosted in the compound of the former governor of the old Bendel state, Prof. Ambrose Alli, at Ekpoma, Edo State.

According to the release, “The annual event is expected to be graced by political stakeholders, academicians, traditional rulers, market women and students among others. The program includes lectures on Esan history, acrobatics display, cultural carnival, arts exhibition, beauty contest, fashion parade, singing and dancing competition, and awards presentation among others.

“Already, top Esan musicians, Nollywood actors have confirmed their attendance. As a build up and support for the organizers, top hotels in Ekpoma and its environs have announced 20% discounts for guests who would attend the event”.

The organizers called for support from true sons and daughters of Esan land to make the event a huge success.

 

