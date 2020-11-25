Enugu student emerges overall best female in Chemistry Competition

Kindly Share This Story:

By Omeiza Ajayi & Alice Ekpang

A Senior Secondary Two student of the Bishop Otubelu Juniorate in Enugu State, Miss Chine Chimamanda Udodi, has emerged the overall best female in a Chemistry Competition organised by the Chemical Society of Nigeria, CSN, in Abuja.

The competition tagged ‘Chemical Society of Nigeria National Secondary School Chemistry Competition 2020,’ had two representatives each from the 36 states of the Federation and the Federal Capital Territory FCT, with Chine however emerging as the first runner up in the entire competition, having won the female category.

Chine, who scored 65 out of 75 points, commended the organisation for putting up the exercise, noting that her love for Chemistry and other science-related subjects has again increased.

“I am very grateful for the opportunity to be part of the competition. It has increased my confidence in the Sciences. I am happy to have emerged as the winner”, she said, expressing her desire to become a medical doctor.

ALSO READ:

Enugu State Chairman of the Chemical Society of Nigeria and Head of Department, Pure/Industrial Chemistry at the University of Nigeria Nsukka UNN, Prof. Paul Madus Ejekime, described the exercise as a way of boosting interest in the Sciences among students.

He said the CSN would soon organise nationwide training, especially in the sciences for secondary school students in a bid to encourage them to go into the fields of engineering, medicine, and other science-related professions.

“If you were in the hall when Chine’s name was announced, I jumped up because I was elated that one of the candidates we brought from Enugu state has won at this level. We are very happy in the Enugu chapter that she won at the national level,” he said.

According to him, the Enugu CSN picked interest in the Bishop Otubelu Juniorate because of its exploits in Chemistry as a subject, adding that the society will soon organise a nationwide training for secondary school teachers to boost their capacity to teach the subject effectively.

Chine was accompanied by her Chemistry Teacher, Mr Friday Ani and Secretary of the Enugu chapter of the Chemical Society of Nigeria, Mr Okenwa Jude to receive her medals, cash and certificates.

The competition was organized by the Chemical Society of Nigeria as part of its annual conference which brought together all professors of Chemistry and lecturers from across the country.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: